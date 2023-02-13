Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Head to Head Survey

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Ellington Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.60 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Ellington Financial $131.48 million 6.26 $135.25 million ($1.19) -11.45

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62% Ellington Financial -40.37% 9.99% 1.76%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.