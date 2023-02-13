The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) & Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Critical Review

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Dai Nippon Printing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing 7.35% 4.51% 2.76%

Volatility & Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $3.19 billion 1.84 $655.34 million N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing $11.97 billion 0.73 $864.92 million $1.56 8.82

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Dai Nippon Printing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Berkeley Group and Dai Nippon Printing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats The Berkeley Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution. The Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment offers packaging materials, interior and exterior construction materials, photographic materials, and industrial supplies. The Electronics segment handles precision electronic components and other products. The Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The company was founded on October 9, 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

