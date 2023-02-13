Comparing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dividends

RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out -1,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 5 0 3.00 Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Granite Ridge Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.10%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Granite Ridge Resources.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft -0.06% 26.83% 1.46% Granite Ridge Resources N/A 7.84% 1.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Granite Ridge Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion 0.99 $853.02 million ($0.04) -1,065.75 Granite Ridge Resources N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Granite Ridge Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business. The Onshore Wind and Solar segment comprise of the onshore wind, solar power, and battery storage. The Hydro, Biomass, and Gas segment covers the activities with run-of-river, pumped storage, biomass, and gas-fired power plants. The Supply and Trading segment contains energy and commodities trading, the marketing and hedging of the group’s electricity position and the gas midstream business. The Coal and Nuclear segment refer to German electricity production using lignite and nuclear power, as well as lignite mining operations in the Rhineland. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.