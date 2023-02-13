Financial Review: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) vs. Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Intuitive Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intuitive Surgical 0 5 13 0 2.72

Profitability

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 96.97%. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus target price of $273.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical 21.25% 11.27% 9.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Intuitive Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,986.82 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 13.93 $1.32 billion $3.66 67.01

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

