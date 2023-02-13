Financial Analysis: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $63.15 million 6.15 $19.91 million $0.39 27.26 Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 230.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 20.38% 9.97% 5.21% Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital and Royce Micro-Cap Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

