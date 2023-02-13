Absolute Software (ABS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.