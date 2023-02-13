Absolute Software (ABS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
Absolute Software Price Performance
Absolute Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.