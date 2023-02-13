GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 84.03%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GP stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.59. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

