KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Further Reading

