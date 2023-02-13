Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE CRK opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

