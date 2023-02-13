MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

