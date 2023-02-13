Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $67.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

