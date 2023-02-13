Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Weatherford International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $67.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.