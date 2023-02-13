Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of HLNE opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 295,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 141,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

