Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.60.

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

