Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -180.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
