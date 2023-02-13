Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

