Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

About Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,874,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.