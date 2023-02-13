Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
Digital Turbine Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.