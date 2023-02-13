Similarweb (SMWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Similarweb has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a negative return on equity of 161.98%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMWB opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 9,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

