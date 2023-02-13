RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RXO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

