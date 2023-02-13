RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RXO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.55.
RXO Price Performance
Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of RXO
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
