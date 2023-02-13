AMMO (POWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. AMMO had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POWW opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.40. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 1,764.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 570,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMMO by 148.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMMO during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMMO during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,436,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after buying an additional 126,095 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

