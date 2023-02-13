Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $60.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

