Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EEFT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.