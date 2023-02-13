Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys Stock Up 1.9 %

AMED stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Amedisys

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.