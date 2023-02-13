American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:AWK opened at $150.45 on Monday. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.
American Water Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
