American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.45 on Monday. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

