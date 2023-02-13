Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.66, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

