Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

