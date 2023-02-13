Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
QNST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
