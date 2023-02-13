Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,667 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,891 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 699,206 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

