Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Cowen raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$69.23.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$59.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$69.10.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

