Scotiabank Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBD.B. Vertical Research increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$69.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$59.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.30. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$69.10.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

