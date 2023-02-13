Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield (TSE:BN) Price Target to C$54.00

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a C$63.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at C$48.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.44. Brookfield has a twelve month low of C$41.78 and a twelve month high of C$55.00.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( TSE:BN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.