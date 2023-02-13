Raymond James Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$48.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCO opened at C$38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 134.41. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$25.55 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.71.

Insider Activity at Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,436.23.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

