Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$48.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.13.
Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$38.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 134.41. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$25.55 and a 12 month high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.71.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
