Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CF. Cormark cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 0.3 %
CF opened at C$11.48 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83.
Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
