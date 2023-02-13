Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$555.49 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,901,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.