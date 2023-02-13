Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.40.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

About Mullen Group

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.