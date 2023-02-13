Analyzing Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) and The Competition

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 134.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2295 11973 13373 307 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 15.38% -80.06% 2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A -26.97 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $830.93 million $165.55 million 18.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

