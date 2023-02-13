Critical Comparison: Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) vs. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cazoo Group and Rush Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $1.05 billion 0.11 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.13 billion 0.59 $241.41 million $6.29 8.79

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 5.54% 21.67% 9.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cazoo Group and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Rush Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus price target of $32.28, suggesting a potential upside of 921.52%. Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Cazoo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Cazoo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.