Head to Head Contrast: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF) versus Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 26.97% 12.96% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund -$67.75 million -2.89 N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $82.50 million 19.29 $192.43 million $0.88 17.59

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

(Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the The Russell/Nomura Small Cap Index. It was formerly known as Japan OTC Equity Fund, Inc. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. was formed on March 22, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.