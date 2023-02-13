Head to Head Comparison: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) & Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowers Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods 4.75% 18.76% 8.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Flowers Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Flowers Foods $4.81 billion 1.21 $206.19 million $1.07 25.72

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.