Financial Contrast: GeneDx (WGS) versus Its Peers

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.87% -449.89% -31.07%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 7 142 285 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 91.74%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.43 GeneDx Competitors $1.44 billion -$110.13 million 33.56

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GeneDx competitors beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

