ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

