Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Critical Contrast

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weibo and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $2.26 billion 2.36 $428.32 million $0.26 86.77 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Weibo has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.5% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 2.96% 11.40% 5.47% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weibo and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weibo currently has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.59%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Weibo beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

