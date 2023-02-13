Critical Analysis: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Holley and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 3 5 0 2.63 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 227.95%. Given Holley’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $714.05 million 0.38 -$27.14 million $0.61 3.72 Spruce Power $15.60 million 11.55 $28.79 million ($0.46) -2.72

This table compares Holley and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Holley. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Holley has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 9.95% 10.92% 3.18% Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08%

Summary

Holley beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

