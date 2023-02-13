Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $657.74 million 0.34 $47.41 million ($1.66) -4.05 CCUR $5.87 million 1.58 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -6.23% 11.52% 2.20% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oportun Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.61%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 436.3, indicating that its share price is 43,530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats CCUR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

