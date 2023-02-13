Wells Fargo & Company Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.59.

XPO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

