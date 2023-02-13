JMP Securities Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $165.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 5.9 %

SPSC opened at $145.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

