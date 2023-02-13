Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $255.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $235.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,740 shares of company stock worth $7,107,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

