Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STER. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

STER stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

