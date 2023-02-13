Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STER. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Sterling Check Stock Down 8.1 %
STER stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
