Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) vs. Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Critical Review

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $243.76 million 4.12 $48.39 million $1.65 25.47 Highlands REIT $28.63 million 13.92 -$13.05 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

This table compares Saul Centers and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.75% 14.67% 2.85% Highlands REIT -28.19% -3.53% -2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Saul Centers and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.37, meaning that its stock price is 1,237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Highlands REIT on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Rating)

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.