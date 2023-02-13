NerdWallet (NRDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NerdWallet Stock Down 0.6 %

NerdWallet stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $97,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 34.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 90.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

