Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.75-$2.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embecta Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $28.51 on Monday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Embecta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

