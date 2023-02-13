Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pegasystems stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.
PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
