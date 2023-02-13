Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

